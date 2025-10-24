Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.60 on December 18th

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.6018 per share by the construction company on Thursday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance
NYSE:CPAC opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.77.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm had revenue of $135.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
