Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative return on equity of 76.86% and a net margin of 0.13%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of AMBP opened at $4.03 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -134.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,333.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

AMBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

