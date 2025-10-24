TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Price

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.02 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 59,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $3,029,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,016,649.46. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $229,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,801.52. This represents a 24.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,741 shares of company stock worth $16,390,592. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 58,803 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,275,000 after acquiring an additional 176,091 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

