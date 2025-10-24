Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Alamar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,376,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,302,610,000 after purchasing an additional 518,833 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 660,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,976,000 after purchasing an additional 515,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in MSCI by 605,802.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 212,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,903,000 after purchasing an additional 212,031 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,408,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,879,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $538.32 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 52-week low of $486.73 and a 52-week high of $642.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $561.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.69.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The company had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.70.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

