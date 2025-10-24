Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL Holdings Lifted by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned 0.27% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $29,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 26.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNSL. Compass Point increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.89.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $454.19 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $405.00 and a one year high of $531.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $447.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.37.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.42. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 25.92%.The firm had revenue of $405.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.55%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

