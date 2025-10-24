Alamar Capital Management LLC Increases Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. W.R. Berkley comprises 2.1% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $27,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 148.2% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $66.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.77.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB opened at $75.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average of $72.04. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.