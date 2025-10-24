Alamar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,078,000 after purchasing an additional 141,181 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.24.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.32. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.59%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.