ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Stock Holdings Cut by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 2.6% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,817,535,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,586.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,965,000 after acquiring an additional 877,875 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 131.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,706,000 after acquiring an additional 840,731 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,806,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 61.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,638,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,777,000 after acquiring an additional 626,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total transaction of $1,299,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,037.85. This trade represents a 76.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,737 shares of company stock valued at $16,798,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Bank of America raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,124.17.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $939.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $916.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $939.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $195.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

