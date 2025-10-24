Alamar Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Alamar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Everest Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Everest Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Everest Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Everest Group during the second quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Everest Group by 26.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $349.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.48. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $392.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.19.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

EG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $405.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.79.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

