Kaia One Day Trading Volume Tops $22.31 Million (KAIA)

Kaia (KAIA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Kaia has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kaia has a market capitalization of $668.19 million and $22.31 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaia token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111,046.91 or 0.99853790 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,915.56 or 0.99193272 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kaia Profile

Kaia’s launch date was August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 6,150,843,229 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,150,816,463 tokens. The official message board for Kaia is www.medium.com/kaiachain. The official website for Kaia is www.kaia.io. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaia

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 6,150,642,265.158715. The last known price of Kaia is 0.10901266 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $29,309,759.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaia using one of the exchanges listed above.

