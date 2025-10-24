Scroll Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $30.69 Million (SCR)

Scroll (SCR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. In the last seven days, Scroll has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Scroll has a total market capitalization of $30.69 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scroll token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111,046.91 or 0.99853790 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108,915.56 or 0.99193272 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Scroll

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. Scroll’s official website is scroll.io. Scroll’s official message board is scroll.io/blog. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp.

Buying and Selling Scroll

