Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,386 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 316,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

