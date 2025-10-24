GenTrust LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3,091.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,990 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,046,000 after purchasing an additional 987,197 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,086,135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,698,000 after purchasing an additional 864,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11,596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 668,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,428,000 after purchasing an additional 662,732 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.326 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.