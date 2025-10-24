GenTrust LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

GenTrust LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $15,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.49.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

