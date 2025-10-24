Aerodrome Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $129.70 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $129.70 million and $28.84 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,772,166,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,772,166,177.84360299 with 905,929,654.7702367 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.81293883 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 402 active market(s) with $29,938,570.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

