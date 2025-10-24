Opes Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $146.96 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

