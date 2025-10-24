GenTrust LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF $ITM

GenTrust LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITM opened at $47.11 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $47.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

