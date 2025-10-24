CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 454,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the September 15th total of 301,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78. CTS has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.32%.The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CTS will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. CTS’s payout ratio is 7.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CTS in the first quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 81.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CTS in the first quarter worth $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CTS by 17.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 7.8% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Stories

