Head-To-Head Comparison: LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) versus Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF)

LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Free Report) and Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LadRx and Alpha Cognition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get LadRx alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LadRx N/A -67.61% -45.39% Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -522.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LadRx and Alpha Cognition”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LadRx N/A N/A -$6.70 million ($0.15) N/A Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -$13.77 million C($0.12) N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LadRx and Alpha Cognition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LadRx 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alpha Cognition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

LadRx has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Cognition has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of LadRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of LadRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Alpha Cognition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alpha Cognition beats LadRx on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LadRx

(Get Free Report)

LadRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat patients with cancer. The company's advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin that is in late-stage clinical trials is a version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin. Its pre-clinical therapeutics comprise linker activated drug releases 7, 8, 9, and 10 targeted against cancer The company was formerly known as CytRx Corporation and changed its name to LadRx Corporation in September 2022. LadRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Alpha Cognition

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Cognition Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as Crystal Bridge Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Cognition Inc. in March 2021. Alpha Cognition Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for LadRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LadRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.