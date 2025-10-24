Brokerages Set 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Target Price at $169.00

Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.6667.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on 3M in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on 3M and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MMM opened at $171.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.61 and its 200-day moving average is $149.61. 3M has a 52-week low of $121.98 and a 52-week high of $171.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter. 3M had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 98.47%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

In other 3M news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,522. This trade represents a 68.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,763.43. This trade represents a 57.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 7.9% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 49.9% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

