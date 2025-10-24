Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives $297.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $297.0938.

Several analysts have commented on ESS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESS

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS stock opened at $263.91 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $243.85 and a fifty-two week high of $316.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 43.51%.The business had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $705,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.