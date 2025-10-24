Brokerages Set Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Target Price at $92.41

Shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.4091.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $97.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $113.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Albemarle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

