Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $116.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.9231.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Glaukos from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Glaukos from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Glaukos from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Glaukos
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos
Glaukos Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $163.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average is $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 0.76.
Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%.The company had revenue of $124.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Glaukos Company Profile
Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Glaukos
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Warner Bros. Bidding War Potential: How High Could WBD Shares Go?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Analysts Eye 30% Upside in Netflix After Q3 Earnings Crash
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- O’Reilly Automotive’s Stock Price Uptrend Will Continue in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.