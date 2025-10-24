Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $220.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.4545.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI set a $240.00 target price on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 6,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,727,115.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,714.29. This trade represents a 14.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 3,186 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $877,073.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,933.44. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,655 shares of company stock worth $3,123,578 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 15.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.9% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBP opened at $266.75 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.15.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.50. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%.The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

