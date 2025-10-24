Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 28th

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, October 28th. The 1-12 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 27th.

Enveric Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ENVB stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60. Enveric Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.25) by $4.28. As a group, research analysts predict that Enveric Biosciences will post -31.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enveric Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enveric Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enveric Biosciences stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 4.20% of Enveric Biosciences worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enveric Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.