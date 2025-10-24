Insider Buying: City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Insider Buys £18,400 in Stock

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 368 per share, with a total value of £18,400.
City of London Investment Group Trading Down 2.0%
LON CLIG opened at GBX 385 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £188.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. City of London Investment Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 310 and a 12 month high of GBX 420. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 385.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 366.95.
About City of London Investment Group
The Company, through its subsidiary City of London Investment Management Company Limited (CLIM), historically specialized in Emerging Markets and has expanded its range to International, Opportunistic Value and Frontier strategies, for primarily institutional clients.
