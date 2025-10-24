Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) Short Interest Update

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 80,200 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 113,800 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WATT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energous in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Energous to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Energous presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ:WATT opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.60. Energous has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($25.80) by $23.40. Energous had a negative return on equity of 282.11% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Energous will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mallorie Sara Burak acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,432.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,840.16. This trade represents a 171.49% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

