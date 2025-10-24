Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Short Interest Down 27.6% in September

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Xunlei Trading Up 7.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $9.14 on Friday. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $571.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 202.62%.The company had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter. Xunlei has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Xunlei from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Xunlei has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.
