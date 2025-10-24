Winchester Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WSBK) Lock-Up Period Will End on October 29th

Winchester Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:WSBK – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 29th. Winchester Bancorp had issued 3,997,012 shares in its IPO on May 2nd. The total size of the offering was $39,970,120 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Winchester Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Winchester Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Winchester Bancorp stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Winchester Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53.

Winchester Bancorp (NASDAQ:WSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winchester Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Winchester Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in Winchester Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Winchester Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Winchester Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Winchester Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $188,000.

Winchester Bancorp Company Profile

Winchester Bancorp, MHC will be formed as the Massachusetts-chartered mutual holding company of Winchester Bancorp, Inc in connection with the reorganization of Winchester Savings Bank into the “two-tier”mutual holding company form of organization. Upon completion of the reorganization and offering, Winchester Bancorp, MHC will own 55% of Winchester Bancorp, Inc’s common stock.

Featured Articles

