3M (NYSE:MMM) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $166.82 and last traded at $166.56, with a volume of 7290550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.78.

The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter. 3M had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 98.47%.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,763.43. This trade represents a 57.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,522. This trade represents a 68.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,498,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in 3M by 10.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,198,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $616,597,000 after purchasing an additional 414,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in 3M by 23.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,127,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $459,339,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,122,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $458,500,000 after purchasing an additional 199,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of 3M by 20.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,030,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,471,000 after acquiring an additional 519,302 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

