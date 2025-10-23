Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $613.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $603.81 and a 200 day moving average of $564.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $619.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.