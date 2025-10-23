Connors Investor Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 820 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 65,354 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $1,454,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Express by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,849,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 25.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,752,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,278,711,000 after purchasing an additional 965,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,843,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,334,299,000 after purchasing an additional 605,900 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $126,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $351.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.16. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $357.73. The company has a market cap of $242.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,343,574.81. This represents a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.