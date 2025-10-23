Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Castle Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 85.3% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.58.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PEP opened at $153.03 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.89 and a 200-day moving average of $139.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.