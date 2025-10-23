Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Purchases 541 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 29,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $153.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.89 and a 200 day moving average of $139.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.