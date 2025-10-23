Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.2% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:MCD opened at $310.01 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.58 and a 200 day moving average of $305.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,463 shares of company stock worth $1,692,186. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.50.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

