Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.5% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after buying an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,775,904,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,600,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $463,293,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $605.49 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $613.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.59.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.