Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 668 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $146.96 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.50.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $647,281.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,202.16. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $74,592.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,533.68. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.