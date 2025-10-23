Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Position Raised by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of VOO opened at $613.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $603.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $619.60.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

