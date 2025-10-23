Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 58 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 11,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $480.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $540.00 to $612.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,985 shares of company stock worth $25,559,300 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $513.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $460.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $544.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.