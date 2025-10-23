Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 310 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 15,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.67.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $206.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.00 and a 200-day moving average of $216.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $131.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

