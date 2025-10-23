Chubb Limited $CB Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 112.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,298 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,398,000 after buying an additional 304,751 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,756,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $562,221,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 19.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,826,000 after buying an additional 231,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $276.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.74. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.72 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.28.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

