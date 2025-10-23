Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Castle Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,614 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967 in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $272.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.22. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $777.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

