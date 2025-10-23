RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $26,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 101.1% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 target price on RTX in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,469 shares of company stock worth $7,364,841 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Up 2.8%

RTX opened at $177.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.72. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $178.76.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

