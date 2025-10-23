Warther Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.2% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967 in the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $272.81 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

