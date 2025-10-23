RNC Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 343,058.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,299,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 57.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Netflix by 37.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,898,496,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Zacks Research cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,341.22.

NFLX opened at $1,116.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $474.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $744.26 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,212.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,182.04.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 24.05%.The business had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total transaction of $3,048,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,734.41. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

