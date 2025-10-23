Connors Investor Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 170,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,567,000. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.4% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 17,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $2,359,239.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,592.09. This represents a 29.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,128 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $94.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.01. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

