Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,102 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,855 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $169.27 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The company has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.27.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

