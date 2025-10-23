Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,257,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,976 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943,397 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Pfizer by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758,846 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,296,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,709,000 after acquiring an additional 838,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,239,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,436 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $29.17.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

