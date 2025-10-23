6,947 Shares in AT&T Inc. $T Bought by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,947 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185,006 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $5,266,758,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $182.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Hsbc Global Res cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.65.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

