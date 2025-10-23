Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 4,172 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 6.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 486.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.95.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $438.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.74, a PEG ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

